PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia police are investigating the first homicide of 2020. According to police, a 41-year-old man was shot and killed on North Hobart Street on New Year’s Day.
Police say this happened just before noon.
The victim was shot once in the chest and once in the back.
He rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
So far, there is no word if any arrests have been made.
There were 356 homicides in 2019, making it the highest homicide rate since 2007.
