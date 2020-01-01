BREAKING:David Stern, former NBA commissioner, has died at age 77
By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men were killed in a triple shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he later died.

A 26-year-old man was also shot twice in the chest and died.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and left hand, according to police. She is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

