PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men were killed in a triple shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.
Police say a 24-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he later died.
A 26-year-old man was also shot twice in the chest and died.
A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and left hand, according to police. She is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
