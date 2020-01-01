TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Tens of thousands of New Jersey workers are getting a raise to start 2020. Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed New Jersey’s second statewide minimum wage increase.
As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage in the Garden State is going up by a dollar–to $11 an hour. This wage hike is part of a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour under legislation signed by Gov. Murphy in February 2019.
“New Jerseyans working full-time deserve fair, livable wages,” said Gov. Murphy. “With our second statewide minimum wage increase, we are following through on our commitment to give more workers the opportunity to join the middle class, which will strengthen our economy over the long-term.”
This is the second increase in the past two years.
The governor’s office says it will impact 192,000 workers.
When Gov. Murphy took office in 2018, the State’s minimum wage was $8.60 per hour.
