PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mummers are celebrating another strut down Broad Street. And one mummer has an extra reason to celebrate.
The Ferko String Band was practicing Wednesday morning and when they played “When You’re Smiling,” Matthew Ortiz pulled his girlfriend, Kathleen Schaefer, out of the crowd for an impromptu dance.
But that’s not all he had planned.
Ortiz suddenly stopped dancing and got down on one knee to propose. Congratulations to the happy couple!
It’s safe to say this is one Mummers Parade they will never forget.
