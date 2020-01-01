  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Mummers Parade, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mummers are celebrating another strut down Broad Street. And one mummer has an extra reason to celebrate.

The Ferko String Band was practicing Wednesday morning and when they played “When You’re Smiling,” Matthew Ortiz pulled his girlfriend, Kathleen Schaefer, out of the crowd for an impromptu dance.

But that’s not all he had planned.

Ortiz suddenly stopped dancing and got down on one knee to propose. Congratulations to the happy couple!

It’s safe to say this is one Mummers Parade they will never forget.

