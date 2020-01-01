PENNS GROVE, N.J. (CBS) — For the first time ever, there is a black woman in charge of a community in Salem County. LaDaena Thomas was sworn in as mayor of Penns Grove on Wednesday afternoon.

For the first time in 16 years, Penns Grove swore in a new mayor Wednesday. Thomas ushers in a new era for Penns Grove while making history in the process.

“I am the first black woman elected mayor in Salem County, New Jersey,” Thomas said. “And I am the first woman mayor elected in Penns Grove. But I am here because this entire borough made history.”

Flanked by friends, family and many political supporters, Thomas offered heartfelt gratitude to those who believed in her vision and helped to make her new role possible.

“I’m excited about this opportunity. I believe that I’m going to do very well. I have the support of the community, I have the support of the residents, I have the support of other officials, other elected officials. I’m just excited about bringing about a new Penns Grove,” Thomas said.

The new mayor says she’s excited to lead the residents in the borough where she grew up and she shared her plans for the future of Penns Grove under her leadership.

“In my first year, I want to bring about new development. Get rid of some of these abandoned properties and mainly fix the streets here. And begin the redevelopment process for the waterfront,” Thomas said.

Penns Grove is made up of about 4,800 people.

Thomas says she’s ready to hit the ground running as she begins her four-year term.