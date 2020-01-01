ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It may be chilly outside, but that didn’t stop people from running into the ocean for a good cause. People partook in the annual Polar Bear Plunge down the shore on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people shed their coats and sweaters on Wednesday for speedos and swimsuits. Giggling and clapping, they lined up ready to plunge into the 43-degree Atlantic Ocean for the 29th annual Polar Bear Plunge. An Eagles chant even broke out.

Finally, the call they waited and shivered for came.

“It was amazing. This is the first time I ever did it and it was absolutely amazing,” plunger Nicole Byrd said.

“My legs were numb. Couldn’t feel it,” another plunger said.

This year, plungers raised money for several charities and organizations — including the Atlantic County Toys for Kids Program and Gilda’s Club South Jersey, which supports families going through cancer.

Lemont Wynn plunged for a family member who is disabled.

“We always come out here and do it for the cause and just have a good time,” Wynn said.

For others, the plunge was a rebirth.

“2019 was rough. It was a hard year, so I said I’m going to wash that all away in the water,” Byrd said.

“I wanted to go into 2020 with the truth,” Daisy Martins said.

For others, the plunge is a must-do.

“Something we do every year. Tradition,” Jimmy Torres said.