PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we prepare to celebrate the new year, many will be making resolutions for 2020. Most resolutions don’t last but experts have some advice on ways to make them stick.

Every year, 40% of Americans make resolutions even though only about 10% last for more than a few months.

In Philadelphia, there is the tradition of writing down resolutions.

At the Kimmel Center, the New Year’s Resolution Wall is quickly filling up with proclamations.

“My resolution, smile and preserve no matter what happens, just smile and have a good day and keep going,” Ellen Hughs, of Roxborough, said.

Others want world peace and love for all.

Autumn Wisher wrote simply, “I love everyone.”

“Happy New Year,” Autumn said.

One of the more popular New Year’s resolutions is to go to the gym or commit to sticking to a diet. Stopping smoking is one of the healthiest resolutions and giving up alcohol or cutting back is becoming a more popular resolution.

“I think it’s kind of good. Maybe take a break every now and then,” a man said.

Dry January, staying sober for a month after the holiday season, is a new trend.

“I think it’s tough. I think January is a really hard time to start a New Year’s resolution,” a woman said.

Experts say the hardest part is getting a new habit off the ground.

“Because we’ll think about it, and when we think about the habit change, it makes us uncomfortable,” psychologist Dr. Scott Bea said. “Pushing through that discomfort, to get it started, to willingly accept that discomfort, is a great way to get rolling.”

But trying to replace an old habit with a new one can take time

“There are some studies that suggest that it will take anywhere from 63 to 66 days — a little bit longer than people would like or think,” Bea said. “It depends on the individual and it depends on the behavior we’re trying to change, but we just have to stick with it until it becomes part of us.”

Experts say to give yourself some wiggle room. If you slip, get back on track quickly and remember resolutions are easier to stick to when they’re realistic.