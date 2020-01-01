PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Each year, Google reveals the fastest-rising search terms people searched for. Eyewitness News took a look at the top search terms for each year of the past decade and some of them may surprise you.

In 2019, it appears that most people were curious about Disney+. The streaming service launched in November.

The men’s World Cup dominated 2018 searches. Team France defeated Croatia 4-2 for the title that year.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma led all searches. Several islands in the Caribbean were affected when the storm hit the region in September—it also caused widespread damage in Florida.

Powerball led all searches in 2016. The Term skyrocketed when the jackpot topped $1 billion in January of that year.

In 2015, Lamar Odom was the most searched term, as the former basketball player married Khloe Kardashian. Later that year he was discovered unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

Sadly, the death of Robin Williams led all searches in 2014. The comedian died in August of that year.

The fatal accident involving actor Paul Walker dominated searches in 2013. The Fast and Furious star died in November of that year at the age of 40.

Tragedy also struck in 2012, when legendary singer Whitney Houston died. Her name was the most searched term that year.

In 2019, then 13-year-old Rebecca Black became a music sensation when she released the catchy song “Friday.” The song went viral, kind of becoming an “ear-worm” stuck in the heads of millions of people.

Finally, way back in 2010, it was iPad leading all searches. Apple released the device that year and if you remember a lot of people were unsure if it would be a hit. To date, Apple has sold more than 350 million of them.