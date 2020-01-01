HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A nail salon owner is recovering after police say he and his family were tied up and held at gunpoint during a robbery. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fiji Nails & Spa salon located on the 100 block of West Eagle Road in Oakmont.
Police say three men with semi-automatic handguns approached the salon owner near his car in the parking lot and then forced him inside the building.
According to police, the suspects ransacked the salon and home, fleeing with cash and jewelry.
The victims were able to free themselves and call the police.
The owner was treated for facial and head injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 610-853-1298, ext. 1234.
You must log in to post a comment.