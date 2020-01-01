



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A family is in mourning after their son was tragically gunned down on Christmas night just feet from their home. Police say he was not the intended target.

The double shooting happened near West 10th Street and Keystone Road after 6 p.m. on Christmas.

Little did Ron Sapp know, it would be the last time he’d see his son alive.

“And I waved to him — he was out there with two other people — I didn’t think anything of it, I just drove by,” Ron Sapp said.

It was Christmas night, and not 10 minutes later, came a call that changed their lives.

“Jenn’s phone rang, they said Seth had been shot. I did about 90 miles per hour down 291 trying to get home,” Ron Sapp said. “Our daughter Hayley got there to hold him, but it was too late. That was our Christmas.”

Seth Ray-Sapp was 23. He was a father to an 11-month-old boy and brother to 11 siblings.

He is believed to have been an innocent bystander in the Christmas night shootout at 10th Street and Keystone Road in Chester.

“These shots weren’t meant for him,” Ron Sapp. “The people who did this, the car pulled up and double-parked — that’s how brazen it was — and they got out and ran up the whole block shooting, and they didn’t stop shooting until my son was dead.”

The family has been troubled by an air of silence surrounding the week-old homicide investigation.

Top Delaware County law enforcement officials tell CBS3 the case is evolving.

Wearing Superman T-shirts in Seth’s honor, his family is begging for information.

“If somebody doesn’t speak up, it’s just going to keep happening and one day it’ll be somebody who knew something — it’ll happen to them and they’ll be in the same spot, begging for somebody to tell them what happened to their child,” Jenn Sapp, Seth’s stepmother, said.

Seth’s ashes were buried Monday. The young man was fondly remembered.

“He spent his whole last paycheck Christmas shopping for his 11 brothers and sisters and his son,” Ron Sapp said. “He was just a good kid, man.”

The shooting also left a juvenile wounded. He is expected to survive.

Seth’s family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral arangements and to establish an education fund for his son.