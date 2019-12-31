PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for three suspects who police say stole approximately $55,000 worth of jewelry from a store inside Philadelphia Mills Mall. According to police, the suspects targeted Cheemis Boutique around 4:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Officials say one of the suspects distracted a female employee while two other suspects went into a partially opened jewelry case and took jewelry valued around $55,000.
Police say a black male around 5-foot-7 with a beard, wearing a red hat, dark jacket and dark pants distracted the employee.
Meanwhile, a short black female wearing a knit hat with a gray and blue jacket, and another black male with a thin build and facial hair stole the jewelry.
All three suspects were last seen leaving the store on foot, walking towards Forever 21.
No injuries were reported.
