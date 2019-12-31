By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say four to five vehicles were intentionally set on fire in the city’s Roxborough section. Police say the arson happened just before 6 p.m. near Big Dawg Plumbing on 5300 block of Umbria Street.

Police say at least four cars were intentionally set on fire by an unknown suspect. It was declared a case of arson by the fire marshall.

Police say no injuries have been reported. An investigation continues.

