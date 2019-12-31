  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the mouth outside a corner store in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Allison Street for reports of a shooting and were able to track a trail of blood leading to the front of the Dollar and Smoker’s Point corner store on 54th Street and Chester Avenue.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was suffering a gunshot wound to the mouth and transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The suspect is described as an African-American man with a thin build and goatee, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the chest and brown/green camouflage pants.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the suspect wanted in this shooting, contact police.

