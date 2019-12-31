



CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Events across New Jersey offered some family-friendly New Year’s options for both adults and children. With 2020 just a few hours away, Ocean City, New Jersey is not inflating its ego to say their town has one of the biggest New Year’s Eve events around.

“Now we’re up to 10 venues and up to 10,000 people,” Ocean City Director of Community Services Michael Allegretto said.

For more than two decades, the shore town has been attracting large crowds by creating a family-first experience on New Year’s Eve called First Night.

They pack the evening with lots of live entertainment and hands-on activities.

“We have the rides up on the boardwalk, the inflatables, the skating rinks – some unique opportunities to do things as a family,” said Allegretto.

Kids also lead the celebration at Camden’s Adventure Aquarium Tuesday as they danced the day away with sea creatures.

“We will not be up at midnight, so this is good for us,” one woman said.

Since some little ones will not be up to ring in the new year, there was a “Noon Year’s Eve” confetti countdown.

Kids and parents say getting the party started early is the way to go on New Year’s.

“What do you like about this,” CBS3’s Cleve Bryan asked.

“Just watching the kids have fun. They love the shark bridge and dance party, it’s a great family day for New Year’s Eve,” one parent said.