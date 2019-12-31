



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Incoming Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has her work cut out for her. 2019 has been the deadliest year in the city in more than a decade.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have 355 homicides in the city this year, two more than in 2018. That’s the most homicides in the city since 2007 when there 391.

The count had fallen to about 250 to 275 homicides annually from 2013 to 2016.

Two shooting deaths Tuesday make 2019 the city’s deadliest year in a decade. Police say one man was fatally shot near Temple University Hospital and another in the Hunting Park section.

Police say they’ve made arrests this year in just over half the homicide cases.

Separately, they say more than 1,450 people were shot in the city this year.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday that he’d selected Police Chief Outlaw of Portland, Oregon, to lead the 6,500-member force.

Outlaw says she’s prepared for the challenge and calls gun violence a top priority.

“Making sure we get out ahead of time and come up with a strategy with community, instead of imposing upon the community,” Outlaw said when asked how she will tackle the issue.

Outlaw will begin her role as Philly’s top cop in February.

Philadelphia, with about 1.5 million people, has more homicides than New York City, which has five times as many people but stricter gun laws.

