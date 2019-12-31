Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man has died after police say he was shot twice in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia. According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:05 Tuesday afternoon on the 4000 block of North 7th Street.
Police say the victim was shot once in the back and once in the right arm.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is the 355th homicide of 2019 which is two more than in 2018.
It’s also the highest homicide rate in the city since 2007 when 391 people were killed in Philadelphia.
