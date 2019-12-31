PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a Christmas Day shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say a 21-year-old man was walking to the store on the 2300 block of West Indiana Avenue on Dec. 25 when he heard several gunshots, one grazing him in the stomach.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walking on Indiana Avenue towards 23rd Street use a semi-automatic handgun to fire at least five times in the direction of the victim.
The man fled the scene on foot on Indiana Avenue towards 24th Street.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
Officials say ballistic evidence from the scene indicates a 9mm handgun was used.
The suspect is described as an African American man with a medium build, wearing a dark-colored jacket with an unknown logo on the back, dark hood, dark-colored sweatpants, and black sneakers.
