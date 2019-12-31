PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The road to Super Bowl LIV in Miami starts on Sunday for the Birds. Eagles fans rushed to the pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field to get their hands on NFC East championship merchandise.
It was like Christmas all over again for fans looking to purchase t-shirts that say “The East Is Not Enough.”
The merchandise is in limited supply, according to pro shop officials.
“We thought they were already going to have them. Then we just asked and they said they finally had them,” Alexis Daly said. “You can’t get them online until like January 15, so we’re excited.”
“I was not going to wait for it to get to me if I ordered them online, I figured I should just go and get them. Have to be ready for Sunday,” another fan said.
The Birds host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Wildcard game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.