



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a violent end to 2019 in the City of Philadelphia. Just hours after the city reached its highest homicide rate since 2007, the gun violence continued into the evening hours of New Year’s Eve.

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the gunfire erupted on the 1500 block of North 13th Street just after 6 p.m.

According to officials, a 30-year-old man was shot one time in the lower left side of his back.

The gunman, according to police, was allegedly a black male believed to be in his 20s, around 6-feet-tall, wearing a blue bubble jacket with a black T-shirt underneath and navy blue Adidas pants with a white stripe down the side.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

That shooting was followed by another shooting in the Cobbs Creek section of the city where a 19-year-old was shot one time in the back around 6:42 p.m. on the 600 block of South 56th Street.

He was also rushed to the hospital but has been listed in stable condition.

Shortly after that shooting, a 22-year-old man was shot on the 600 block of West Lycoming in Hunting Park. The 22-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back of the head and rushed to the hospital.

He is also currently listed in stable condition.

Earlier in the day, two men were killed in separate shootings in the city as Philly hit 355 homicides in 2019.