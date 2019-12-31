By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:asbestos, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia School District


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at two Philadelphia elementary schools where asbestos was found will not return to school this week, as previously expected. School District of Philadelphia officials have not said when students will be allowed to return to Alexander McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park and Laura H. Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle.

Damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation was found in the buildings before Christmas.

Abatement work and air testing will continue at both schools.

Parents are being urged to monitor the school district website for updates.

