



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an extensive four-month search, Mayor Jim Kenney has announced the name of the next police commissioner of Philadelphia. Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, of Portland, Oregon, has been named the new top cop in Philadelphia.

“I am appointing Danielle Outlaw because I am convinced she has the conviction, courage, and compassion needed to bring long-overdue reform to the Department,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “With our support, she will tackle a host of difficult issues, from racism and gender discrimination to horrid instances of sexual assault on fellow officers. These are issues that too often negatively impact women — especially women of color — within the Department.”

“We want to congratulate Chief Outlaw on her appointment to be the next Philadelphia Police Commissioner,” said FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. “Our members were hoping for one of the strong, internal candidates to be elevated to the Commissioner’s office. However, we look forward to a professional, working partnership with Chief Outlaw that includes making our city safer for our residents and our 65-hundred police officers, who serve with respect and dedication.”

After 20 years of serving with the police department in Oakland, California, Chief Outlaw was sworn in as Chief of Police of the Portland Police Bureau in Oct. 2017. According to her biography on the Portland city website, she was the first African American woman to hold the position.

While in Oakland, Outlaw won the 2015 Gary Hayes Award — a national award given to those who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in the police profession.

Her biography also describes her as “a believer in the power of connectivity and continued learning, she meets people where they are, engages critics and contributes nationally and internationally to ensure the Bureau’s narrative is accurately told and to benchmark against other organizations to ensure best practices in contemporary policing are practiced.”

“I am honored by the faith that Mayor Kenney is placing in me to lead the Philadelphia Police Department. While I am new to Philadelphia, I am not new to the challenges of big-city, 21st century policing. I encountered and dealt with the issues of employee health and wellness, equity, contemporary training, crime, fair and just prosecution, community trust, homelessness, substance abuse, police accountability, and innovation and technology — just to name a few — as I worked various assignments and rose through the ranks in Oakland, California. And I directly addressed these issues while leading the police force in Portland, Oregon,” Chief Outlaw said in a statement.

Outlaw succeeds Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter, who took over in August after the sudden resignation of Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross stepped down as the city’s top cop following his alleged failure to address sexual harassment claims.