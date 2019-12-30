WOODLYNNE, N.J. (CBS) — A brazen attack at a gas station is caught on surveillance video in New Jersey. Police say a worker was beaten and robbed at gunpoint at the Conoco Gas Station on the 2100 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue in Woodlynne.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a man in a hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun on a pump attendant at the Conoco Gas Station in Woodlynne.

Video shows the suspect push and hit the employee while pointing a gun in his face the whole time.

The gunman did not shoot the attendant but made off with about $200 in cash.

“A guy came up from the back and pulled a gun on my attendant,” gas station owner Dilder Bajwa said.

He went on to say that the employee was not hurt and he is doing OK, just a little nervous.

When police arrived, they quickly located the suspected gunman and a foot chase ensued near the New Camden Cemetery.

Another business’ surveillance camera captured some of that chase.

Authorities say the gunman refused orders to drop his weapon and an officer fired a single round, striking the gunman.

24-year-old Jai Wood Jr. was then arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his injuries.

“What do you think about the fact that there was a police-involved shooting?” CBS3’s Cleve Bryan asked.

“That’s serious, man, that’s very serious. Again another unfortunate, sad situation. It happens, man. It needs to stop,” said gas station customer Jalil Young.

Bajwa told Eyewitness News that his gas station has been robbed multiple times.

Borough Councilman Clyde Cook says town leadership has enabled the business to become a crime magnet by allowing it to operate 24 hours a day.

“Residents have voiced their concerns with this establishment actually being open that time frame and they feel it should be addressed during reasonable hours,” he said.

Police say they recovered the gun involved in the incident and they are charging Wood with armed robbery and resisting arrest.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer involved in the shooting.