



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who police say killed a father of four on a dark, wet road Sunday night in West Philadelphia. Meanwhile, family members are grappling with the 40-year-old man’s tragic death.

“It’s still so unreal right now, it’s just unreal,” Laverne Riley Sumner said.

Sumner says her world turned upside down last night after detectives delivered the news that her son, Marcus Sumner, had been killed crossing the street.

“When I got that knock on the door, that was the last thing I expected to hear,” she said.

The fatal hit-and-run happened at 41st Street and Girard Avenue in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia at 8:20 on a cold, rainy night.

“He was hit by a white or silver vehicle, according to witnesses, that continued moving eastbound on Girard Avenue,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Police turned to news cameras Monday morning, hoping to generate leads in tracking down a white or silver car they say was the first car to hit the 40-year-old father of four.

A second vehicle also ran over Sumner. That driver remained at the scene.

Sumner was eight miles from his home, about to visit his daughter, Justice.

“As a matter of fact, he was on his way to give some money to one of his daughters,” Laverne Riley Sumner said. “She called him so she is like beside herself because she is blaming herself for his death.”

Investigators say the white or silver car will have fresh front-end damage.

Sumner’s mother is urging that driver to think hard and do the right thing.

“They have to know people are watching everywhere that you go now. Just turn yourself in and it was an accident. Unless you purposely hit him, turn yourself in,” she said.

Police are hoping surveillance video helps the investigation.

The driver who remained at the scene will not face charges.