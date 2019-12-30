Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia led to him being struck by a second vehicle, police say. The deadly accident happened on the 4100 block of Girard Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say 40-year-old Marcus Sumner, of Philadelphia, was about halfway across Girard Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The vehicle, possibly a white sedan, fled the scene.
The man was then struck by a second vehicle while lying in the the roadway.
The 33-year-old driver of that vehicle remained on the scene.
The victim was transported to and area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
