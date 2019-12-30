  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington News, Local, Local TV

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington police say a man has been arrested and charged with violently attacking and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning. Police say 28-year-old John Lewis, of Browns Mills, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to East Union Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a woman screaming for help. A nearby patrol officer responded and found a female suffering from serious injuries.

The 31-year-old victim reported being violently attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she was walking home from a friend’s house.

Detectives were able to collect evidence in a rear lot behind a local restaurant, and were able to determine that neither the victim or suspect were patrons at the local restaurants, all of which were closed at the time of the alleged attack.

Police were able to identify Lewis through the help of surveillance video and assistance from residents. The victim’s credit card was found in Lewis’ wallet when he was arrested, according to police.

