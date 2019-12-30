Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all meat lovers! Monday is National Bacon Day.
It’s celebrated annually on Dec. 30 and there are so many ways to enjoy the savory treat.
You can have bacon with eggs, on a burger or salad, as a pizza topping or even on a doughnut.
Have it how you wish, but the creators of the day recommend eating bacon while watching movies featuring Kevin Bacon or films with the word “bacon” in the title.
You can post photos celebrating National Bacon Day on social media using the hashtag Bacon Day.
You must log in to post a comment.