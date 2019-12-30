  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:bacon, InstaStory, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all meat lovers! Monday is National Bacon Day.

It’s celebrated annually on Dec. 30 and there are so many ways to enjoy the savory treat.

You can have bacon with eggs, on a burger or salad, as a pizza topping or even on a doughnut.

Have it how you wish, but the creators of the day recommend eating bacon while watching movies featuring Kevin Bacon or films with the word “bacon” in the title.

You can post photos celebrating National Bacon Day on social media using the hashtag Bacon Day.

