



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have identified the 59-year-old woman found dead in a “pool of blood” by her own son and two grandchildren in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood. Police say Gwendolyn Fuller was found in a second floor bedroom of her home on the 5900 block of North Norwood Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

She was suffering from a gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

Police say the people who first discovered the woman’s body was her own son and two grandchildren.

It was an emotional family reunion just days after Christmas as loved ones gathered at the home on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a mother and grandmother who neighbors called Ms. Gwednolyn.

The victim’s photo was placed on her porch and surrounded by candles.

“She was a God-fearing woman,” neighbor Tynithia Smith said.

Neighbors say the victim’s adult son came home around 10 a.m. on Sunday when he was alerted by his 4-year-old twins to check on his mother.

“Her grandchildren, which are 4-year-old twins, her son’s children, found her. They came downstairs and said, ‘Daddy, Grandma is upstairs asleep with her eyes open.’ So he went upstairs and opened his mom’s door. And he said 2.2 seconds, he just ran,” Smith said.

Her son immediately called 911.

Police quickly arrived, but neighbors in East Germantown say they remember hearing a gunshot on Saturday night — at least 12 hours before the body was discovered.

“It’s a disgrace. Definitely a disgrace,” Smith said.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.