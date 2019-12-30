Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fresh off clinching the NFC East title, the Eagles were spreading even more cheer. Players stopped by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Monday for the Eagles Care Community Monday initiative.
Team members played bingo and made crafts with patients and chatted with their parents.
Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld talked with his buddy, 13-year-old William Albright. They say they’ve hung out before.
The duo had their Eagles’ chant down pat!
