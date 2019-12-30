PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny has been named to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. The 22-year-old is in his fourth year but has already made a major impact on the Flyers.

Konecny leads the Flyers in overall scoring with 34 points in 36 games and is on pace to break his career-high, set last season when he posted 49 points and appeared in all 82 games. He also leads the team in assists and is two shy of matching his career-high of 25 set last season.

“I didn’t expect it, especially with some of the names that we have on our team, I didn’t expect them to pick me,” said Konecny. “It’s something that you don’t really think about until it happens. When you make the NHL, that’s one of the first steps and you want to be successful and win the Stanley Cup with your team, but you never really think of making the All-Star Game. Now that it’s come up, it’s pretty amazing and I have a lot of people to thank for it.”

Konecny is the Flyers’ lone All-Star this year.

Konecny started the season with points in nine of his first 10 games and has recorded at least a point in 24 of 36 games so far this season.

The winger missed three games with a concussion in December.

This year’s All-Star game takes place on Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.