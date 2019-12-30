PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during Sunday’s 34-17 win over the Giants, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday.
“Brooks, he had the separated right shoulder, he suffered a little more damage there he’s actually going to miss the remainder of the season,” Pederson said.
Brooks was carted off the field after suffering a dislocated shoulder on the first extra point of the game.
But he wasn’t the only Eagle to go down during Sunday’s division-clinching win, running back Miles Sanders left with an ankle injury and cornerback Avonte Maddox left with an undisclosed injury.
Pederson says Sanders is day-to-day.
“[He] should be okay. Got good news on him. Same with Avonte. You know, physical sport, but both those guys are tough guys and should be okay,” Pederson said.
Daeshon Hall also suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday.
A group of backups and former practice squad players helped the Birds secure their spot in the playoffs.
The Eagles now face the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.
