WOODLYNNE, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey gas station employee says he was robbed at gunpoint while pumping a customers gas late Sunday night. Police were called to Conoco Gas Station on the 2100 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue in Woodlynne for reports of a shooting around 11 p.m.
Eyewitness News spoke to a gas station employee who says he was at pump No. 3 talking to a regular customer and filling up gas when a gunman came up and demanded he empty out his pockets.
We’re told the suspect got away with a couple hundred dollars.
Police say they responded to a shooting but at this point they are not releasing any further information.
It’s unclear what happened after police arrived at this time.
