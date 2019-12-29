By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia News, Zach Ertz


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The injury Eagles tight end Zach Ertz suffered against the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly more serious than we first thought. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the tight end suffered a lacerated kidney in addition to a fractured rib and was hospitalized after last week’s game.

Ertz exited the game last week after being hit Cowboys safety Xavier Woods but was able to return to the game.

On Friday, Ertz was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Birds are counting on second-year tight end Dallas Goedert to shoulder the load coming off of a career game against the Cowboys in week 16.

Richard Rogers and Josh Perking are the other tight ends that will be active against the Giants.

Comments