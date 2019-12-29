PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The injury Eagles tight end Zach Ertz suffered against the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly more serious than we first thought. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the tight end suffered a lacerated kidney in addition to a fractured rib and was hospitalized after last week’s game.
The #Eagles won’t have TE Zach Ertz today, but he has not been ruled out for next week if Philly advances. Ertz is not only dealing with a cracked rib, but sources say he suffered a lacerated kidney that had him in the hospital after the game. That explains the caution this week.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019
Ertz exited the game last week after being hit Cowboys safety Xavier Woods but was able to return to the game.
On Friday, Ertz was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Giants.
The Birds are counting on second-year tight end Dallas Goedert to shoulder the load coming off of a career game against the Cowboys in week 16.
Richard Rogers and Josh Perking are the other tight ends that will be active against the Giants.
