PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery inside a home in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood. A grandmother was found dead in a “pool of blood” around 10:15 a.m. Sunday on the 5900 block of North Norwood Street.

Police say the people who first discovered the woman’s body was her own son and two grandchildren.

An emotional family reunion just days after Christmas, loved ones gathered at the home on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a mother and grandmother neighbors call Ms. Gwednolyn.

The victim’s photo was placed on her porch and surrounded by candles.

“She was a God-fearing woman,” neighbor Tynithia Smith said.

Neighbors say the victim’s adult son came home around 10 a.m. on Sunday when he was alerted by his 4-year-old twins to check on his mother.

“Her grandchildren, which are 4-year-old twins, her son’s children, found her. They came downstairs and said, ‘Daddy, Grandma is upstairs asleep with her eyes open.’ So he went upstairs and opened his mom’s door. And he said 2.2 seconds, he just ran,” Smith said.

Her son immediately called 911.

Police quickly arrived, but neighbors in East Germantown say they remember hearing a gunshot on Saturday night — at least 12 hours before the body was discovered.

“It’s a disgrace. Definitely a disgrace,” Smith said.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.