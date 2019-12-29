Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 40-year-old man is the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue.
Police say a white sedan was seen leaving the scene, traveling eastbound on Girard Avenue and then southbound on North 40th Street.
No other information is available at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
