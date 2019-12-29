Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found unresponsive in a “pool of blood” by her son inside of a home in East Germantown. According to officials, the discovery was made along the 5900 block of North Norwood Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the 59-year-old woman was found in the home’s front bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have not identified the woman.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
