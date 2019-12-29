PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in extremely critical condition after two cars collide on Roosevelt Boulevard. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and caused Roosevelt Boulevard near Grant Avenue to be shut down for hours.

Authorities say one car was traveling north on Roosevelt Boulevard and the second car was traveling north on Grant Avenue when the crash happened.

Accident investigators spent much of Sunday morning trying to piece together how the crash happened.

According to police, the driver that died is a woman and the driver of the vehicle that is believed to have caused the crash is a man.

“One of the vehicles– the striking vehicle– was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. Vehicle number two was rear-ended and appears to have struck a tree, the operator of that vehicle was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson said.

According to police, there were 96 fatal crashes in Philadelphia in 2018. Twenty-one percent of them happening on Roosevelt Boulevard.

To prevent tragedies like Sunday’s crash from happening, speed cameras were supposed to be implemented along Roosevelt Boulevard before the end of 2019 but there have been no updates on when that will happen.