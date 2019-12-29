



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s iconic Mummers Parade is just days away. Mummers brigades stayed busy Sunday, polishing up their performances and putting more splash in their strut.

Seating at City Hall is not the only thing building ahead of the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day.

“I mean, every year it’s different,” Eric Oswald, of West Deptford, New Jersey, said. “So I think that’s the exciting part.”

Inside the halls of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, a frenetic world of work awaits just beyond the curtain.

“We’re even talking about next year right now,” Lou Castelli, with the Captain Vikings fancy brigade, said. “There is no downtime. We’re rolling right on through.”

Castelli has been working his whistle non-stop to make sure the Captain Vikings is ready for 2020.

“My team and I worked really hard getting us to where we are and where we need to be,” he said, “and I’m excited to see the finished project on Jan. 1.”

For every saw cut and paint rolled, it wouldn’t bee the Mummers without a little magic.

“We’re doing Harry Potter this year,” Nicky Dalonzo, with the Downtowners fancy brigade, said. “We had some material to put over top of them and shape them to the form of the hat, just to make sure they’re on right.”

The fancy brigades will bring a lot of flare this season — including being your own Gilligan atop the SS minnow.

Bringing the noise, hitting the notes and being downright mummery.

“This week is crazy. Non-stop. Not much sleep,” Castelli said. “You do whatever we have to do to get to where we want to be. That’s what it’s all about, man.”

Strutting into the new year.