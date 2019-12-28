Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect wanted in a bank robbery in Center City. The robbery happened at the Santander Bank on the 1600 block of Walnut Street just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Police say an African American man demanded the money using a demand note.
He fled the scene with between $6,000 and $8,000 cash.
The suspect is described as an African American male between the ages of 35 and 45, thin build, scruffy beard. He was wearing a black skull cap and black puffy jacket.
The man was last seen traveling east bound on Walnut Street.
