UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A coalition of faith, political and civic leaders are denouncing a recently passed law in India that discriminates against Muslim immigrants. The groups came together Saturday night in Upper Darby due to concerns by Philadelphia-area Muslims for their family members and loved ones.
On Dec. 11, the government of India passed a law that excluded people of the Muslim faith from obtaining citizenship.
“We are holding a protest and a rally against the atrocities that are happening in India. We are going to have a petition that is going to be signed by all the people here and then we are going to take that petition to all of Congress and the senators and request them to bring awareness and do something about it,” Emgage Pennsylvania Boardmember Abdul Mughees said.
Some Muslims living in the Indian state of Assam have already been stripped of their citizenship and prison cares are under construction.
