By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Starbucks


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season is coming to an end, but one coffee chain is still in the giving spirit. Starbucks is giving away free espresso drinks through the end of 2019.

Each day 200 Starbucks locations will host pop-up parties with free espresso beverages — including the peppermint mocha.

But, the deal is only valid from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The locations will change each day through New Year’s Eve.

According to Starbucks website, pop-up parties will be held at the Starbucks at 16th and Arch Streets in Center City, Suburban Square in Ardmore and Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne on Friday.

To find Starbucks pop up party near you, click here.

