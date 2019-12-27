PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season is coming to an end, but one coffee chain is still in the giving spirit. Starbucks is giving away free espresso drinks through the end of 2019.
Each day 200 Starbucks locations will host pop-up parties with free espresso beverages — including the peppermint mocha.
But, the deal is only valid from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
To celebrate you, we’re throwing over 1,000 Pop-Up Parties! 🎉
Starting tomorrow, enjoy a free tall espresso drink from 1-2pm at select U.S. stores 12/27-12/31. Locations change daily, find tomorrow’s parties: https://t.co/va1gp3jIeY
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 26, 2019
The locations will change each day through New Year’s Eve.
According to Starbucks website, pop-up parties will be held at the Starbucks at 16th and Arch Streets in Center City, Suburban Square in Ardmore and Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne on Friday.
To find Starbucks pop up party near you, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.