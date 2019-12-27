  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two men wanted in an armed robbery in North Philadelphia. Officials say two Hispanic men armed with handguns entered a business on the 200 block of West Tioga Street on Dec. 21 around 10:52 a.m. demanding money speaking in Spanish.

The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money and an iPhone 6.

Credit: Philadelphia police

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.

Comments