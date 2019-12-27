Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two men wanted in an armed robbery in North Philadelphia. Officials say two Hispanic men armed with handguns entered a business on the 200 block of West Tioga Street on Dec. 21 around 10:52 a.m. demanding money speaking in Spanish.
The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money and an iPhone 6.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.
