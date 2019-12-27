PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a Walgreens loss prevention officer was attacked at a store in Center City. The violence unfolded around 9 a.m. Friday at the store on South Broad Street, according to police.
Officials say the 32-year-old victim had a verbal altercation with a male she suspected of shoplifting. The male left the store and later returned with a female and began an argument.
The victim and both offenders then exited the store when the suspects attempted to fight the victim.
According to police, the female suspect handed a knife or blade to the male who then sliced the victim in the face, back and hands. Both suspects fled west on Chestnut Street and then North on Broad Street.
The male suspect was stopped by SEPTA police and was taken into custody. The female suspect, believed to be in her 30s wearing a black jacket, with red stripes and a cream-colored hat fled the location.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in stable condition.
You must log in to post a comment.