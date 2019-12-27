



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some special gifts were delivered in Philadelphia on Friday, but not holiday gifts. These are deliveries of sanitary products to women who can’t afford them.

It’s not just an issue in third-world countries anymore, it’s a big problem for females all over the United States.

It’s a necessity not usually discussed, but when families can’t afford feminine products, it’s a problem. They’re products females need every month but many can’t afford them and live in what’s called “period poverty.”

“They use unhealthy methods like socks, rags, stuffing from stuffed animals — anything they can find to deal with a normal natural part of life,” said Lynette Medley, with No More Secrets.

It was a shocking revelation for Medley, a counselor in Germantown, who in trying to find resources discovered there were no subsidies for feminine products.

“I was upset, I was a little angry because then as I found out and did more research, I was like ‘why isn’t it covered?'” Medley said. “Then I find out that Viagra and Rogaine were covered I was like wait a minute.”

Medley turned anger into action with a nonprofit called No More Secrets that provides free menstrual products.

“It is very embarrassing sometimes,” 17-year-old Amirra Jenkins said.

Amirra says her Philadelphia family has economic challenges that can get especially complicated once a month.

“It was a big struggle. Me and my family, we had to contemplate whether we should eat today or go get supplies we need,” she said.

Amirra was relieved to find No More Secrets and the free products through Instagram.

Now, she volunteers and helps spread the word, which isn’t so easy.

“Because even as women we kinda hide our menses, our period, slide them behind closed doors so we don’t really let the world know that this is a natural, normal part and that we all need it,” Medley said.

With requests coming mainly through social media, the free products are sent to schools, libraries, community centers and delivered to homes.

It’s a home delivery of something so basic, that for many, is like getting a special gift.

The products — which cost about $10 per box — are being delivered all over Philadelphia and around the country by mail.

Medley says she relies on donations and she’s working to get more access and coverage. Click here to find out more about No More Secrets.