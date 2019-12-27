PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ushering in the new year and a brand new decade. For those looking for plans, there are lots of options in Philadelphia.
Whether you are looking for an elegant evening or family fun, the City of Brotherly Love has something for everyone.
For some, they will be heading to the Please Touch Museum, which will drop its own ball 12 hours before the adults do.
For others like Joe Gaglioti and his crew, dinner and a show is the plan. On Friday, they enjoyed a skate at the BlueCross RiverRink where on New Year’s Eve, there will be not one– but two sets of fireworks.
And if you’re looking for a swankier segue way into the roaring 20s, there is still availability at the 5-month-old Four Seasons on 19th Street.
