Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s a unique way to recycle Christmas trees. In Philadelphia, you can feed your tree to goats next month.
The Philly Goat Project is hosting three recycling events.
Just take your tree to the farm on Ardleigh Street between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, Jan. 18 or Jan. 25.
Then you can watch the goats chow down on the needles and bark.
In Ocean County, Island Beach State Park is collecting trees to build sand dunes. Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.