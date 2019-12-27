Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers who travel on the Pennsylvania turnpike will need to dig a little deeper into their pockets in the New Year. Tolls will be increasing starting on Jan. 5.
Prices will be increasing for both cash and E-Z Pass drivers.
The most common toll will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-Z Pass customers and $2.30 to $2.50 for cash drivers.
This is the 12th consecutive year for increases.
Turnpike officials say the increase is needed to help meet “escalated debt service costs for road maintenance.”
