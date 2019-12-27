PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say one person is dead after a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. The crash happened near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Dupont Street just before 9:15 Friday morning.
Police say a 62-year-old man driving a gray Chevy Malibu was traveling south bound on Henry Avenue when it struck a vehicle that was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Henry Avenue and Dupont Street. The impact caused the stopped vehicle to spin out into the northbound lanes of Henry Avenue and catch fire.
The driver of the vehicle was unable to exit the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 9:29 a.m.
Henry Avenue is closed in both directions near the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
