PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A street in Philadelphia has a new name. City council is honoring a local church leader for his work.
The 200 block of West Coulter Street is now named Reverend Doctor Alyn E. Waller Way.
Reverend Doctor Alyn E Waller has served as the senior pastor of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church for 25 years.
Under Reverend Waller’s leadership the church regularly hosts health and wellness events for the community.
Pastor Waller helps cancer survivors and victims of sexual and domestic abuse.
He has also written two books.
