PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their leading receiver as they look to clinch the division on Sunday. Tight end Zach Ertz will not play in the Birds’ must-win game against the New York Giants due to a rib and back injury.
This comes after reports surfaced earlier in the week that Ertz suffered a fractured rib in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Ertz exited the game briefly after taking a hit by Xavier Woods in the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return at one point. But he was able to return to the lineup for the final drive of the first half.
Ertz finished las Sunday’s game with four catches for 28 yards.
Dallas Goedert, Josh Perkins and Richard Rodgers will be the team’s tight ends in Week 17.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor will miss his fourth straight game after the team also ruled him out due to a knee injury.
#PHIvsNYG Status Report pic.twitter.com/m6YnT4p7mi
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 27, 2019
The short-handed Birds enter Sunday’s game against the Giants needing a victory to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.
You must log in to post a comment.