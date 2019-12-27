PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From the peak of beating the Dallas Cowboys, to the low point of losing to the struggling Miami Dolphins, the Eagles have had a roller coaster of a season, to say the least. Somehow, the team is now just one victory away from hosting a playoff game.

All the 8-7 Eagles have to do is beat a 4-11 New York Giants team, who a few weeks back took them to overtime.

Do the Birds have another win in them? CBS3’s football experts give their predictions.

Somehow, someway the Eagles are one win away from winning the NFC East and hosting a playoff game. In the biggest game of the season, the Birds showed up and dominated a Cowboys team that embarrassed them earlier this season 37-10. How surprised are you that the Eagles have been able to get to this point?

Sports Director Don Bell: VERY. They needed the perfect storm with a healthy dose of luck. They lost their top three receivers, a future hall of fame return specialist, a Pro Bowl right tackle and former Pro Bowlers at running back and defensive tackle. Their secondary was held together by Krazy Glue and duct tape. They also watched a rival with one of the NFL’s top rosters choke and implode with incompetence.

Sports Reporter Lesley Van Arsdall: Not very surprised that they’ve made it to this point. But I am surprised at the rough road it took to get here. Remember, this was a team that was picked to be a Super Bowl favorite. To be 8-7 and needing a win in the final week of the season to secure a playoff spot, it’s really not what anyone expected.

Reporter Pat Gallen: As someone who believed the Eagles had 12-3 win talent before the season started, I’m not surprised that they could be hosting a playoff game. But, everything in between has pretty much thrown me for a loop. In no way, shape, or form did I think this team could essentially sputter into the playoffs with nine wins, especially with the state of the NFC East. That said, I was adamant they’d end up a playoff team, so maybe I’ll get that right.

Reporter Dan Koob: I picked the Cowboys, but I wouldn’t say I’m surprised they’re a win away from the postseason. This division has been a carnival ride. Having said that, the offensive staff deserves credit for focusing more on Miles Sanders and getting Greg Ward 6-7 targets a game. Once you get into the dance anything can happen

Sports Producer Andy Wheeler: With all the twists and turns, it’s very surprising to me that the Eagles are here. In particular, because of all the injuries. A 9-7 record (if they win) is about what I thought the team could do this year, but I would have never thought they got here like this.

Playing alongside backups, rookies and former practice squad guys, Carson Wentz carved up the Cowboys’ defense for 319 yards and one touchdown. More importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over – although he did fumble but recovered. How impressed are you with how Wentz played in the most important game of his career and can this be a catalyst for things to come?

Bell: I picked the Cowboys last week, in large part because Carson leads the NFL in fumbles since he entered the league. His inaccuracy at times is mind-boggling for a second-overall pick. However, two drives into the Dallas game, you could see that he had “it.” He was razor-sharp with his accuracy and decision making. Impressive. His confidence should be through the roof and I believe it could be a kick starter for things to come.

Van Arsdall: I’m more relieved than impressed. This was the Wentz we’ve been waiting to see for weeks. He played a complete game, a smart game. He protected the football and was as accurate as he’s been all year. And yes, this could be a catalyst for success down the road because it was basically a playoff game and Wentz rose to the occasion. Let’s hope he keeps it going this week and beyond.

Gallen: Extremely impressed. Philadelphians — and Eagles fans in general — had been looking for that moment in which Carson Wentz played to their standards. If last week didn’t do it for you, I’m not sure what you’re looking at or waiting for. All I have to say is Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis. Did the Eagles offense leave some crumbs on the table? Absolutely. But, Carson did all he could with what he’s been given. This is absolutely a catalyst for things to come. Wentz appears to be more comfortable with what’s going on around him and Doug Pederson put him in a position to succeed more often last week. That, to me, bodes well for the future.

Koob: I continue to say I’m not surprised when Wentz plays well but we are in uncharted territory. Other than the game in 2017 when he was injured in Los Angeles, Wentz has yet to play in a game that means something. The competition hasn’t been good, as I keep saying, but his response should give Eagles fans a ton of confidence.

Wheeler: The one thing you see with Wentz, as the season has progressed he has gotten more comfortable and confident. I think it may be tied to the injury but he’s starting to look more and more like the guy that was on the verge of an MVP award a few seasons ago. I think it certainly is a catalyst because the more he plays, the better he looks.

Which defense will show up in a game that will determine the NFC East?

Bell: The defense played well enough to win last week but don’t get it twisted — the Cowboys had six drops, one of which could have resulted in a touchdown. Dallas also inexplicably played the most critical downs with their stars tapped on the sideline.

So while the final numbers against Dallas look good, it’s fools gold. They’ll need to make a game-changing play or two (i.e. Fletcher Cox’s forced fumble) and have the ball bounce their way (i.e. Dak overthrowing Tavon Austin).

Van Arsdall: The honest answer is that I have no idea which defense will show up on Sunday. No one has been able to put a finger on why this defense has been so hot and cold this season. I hope and expect to see the dominant defense that we witnessed against the Cowboys. But one thing we’ve learned this season is to expect the unexpected.

Gallen: I’m not certain that same defense will show up this week. It’s a road game against a rookie quarterback with nothing to lose — that worries me. The Giants put up 41 on Washington last week and if the Eagles aren’t careful, they could find themselves in a shootout. I think we’ll see a middle ground from the Eagles defense, but if they allow 21-24 to the Giants, that SHOULD be enough to get it done.

Koob: The Eagles’ defense has played up to its competition (see Packers, Patriots, Seahawks games) and down to its competition (see Dolphins, Redskins, Lions, etc). So one would hope against Daniel Jones (who fumbles more than Carson) and with the division on the line, the intensity is up. I think it will be.

Wheeler: Well the good one needs to show up because they will lose without it. The Giants’ offense was pretty good last week and if they play against the Birds like they did last week, they could be in a lot of trouble.

This past Sunday, the Giants put up 41 points against the Redskins as Daniel Jones threw for five touchdowns and Saquon Barkley rushed for 189 yards and a TD. This Eagles team has struggled against mediocre teams all season. How concerned are you the Giants could dash the Birds’ playoff hopes?

Bell: Lol. VERY. I’ve seen things, awful things. Ryan Fitzpatrick droppin’ 37 points on your head things.

Van Arsdall: I’m only a little bit concerned. But the bottom line is this: the Giants are not a good football team. If the Eagles cannot beat them with everything on the line, then they absolutely do not belong in the postseason. On the other hand with a win, which I fully expect, they would be riding a four-game winning streak headed into the playoffs. They would also be underdogs. And that’s a proven recipe for Philadelphia Eagles playoff success.

Gallen: Pretty concerned actually. When we think this Eagles defense will zig, they zag. When we believe they’ve turned a corner to become one of the best in the NFL, they give up 37 to the Dolphins. When we think the Eagles should score more, they don’t. Nothing about this season has made a lot of sense, so to blindly believe they’ll skate past this Giants team on its way to the playoffs seems naive and means you haven’t been watching closely. This is NOT an easy matchup.

Koob: Not very. Barkley has been awesome the last two weeks — and has made me a lot of money — but it’s come against the Dolphins and Washington. Philly has something to play for and I would be shocked if this game were close.

Wheeler: As you see by my next answer, I’m very concerned about the Giants. Nothing to play for isn’t actually true — pride. The Giants are playing for pride. They might not be good but they aren’t going to lay down to a rival like the Eagles.

Predictions ?

Bell: Eagles 32, Giants 28

Van Arsdall: Eagles win, 21-10

Gallen: The Eagles start slow and fall behind 13-10 at the half. But in the second half they turn it on and finish the job, winning the game and NFC East. Eagles 27-23.

Koob: Whatever Pat says. (Eagles 28, Giants 10)

Wheeler: Giants 23-20